Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing FedEx Driver In Florida Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident led to a Florida man being charged with the murder of a FedEx driver.

According to People, Tyler Vidro was arrested for his involvement in the shooting death of Nathaniel Padgett in Riviera Beach, Florida, on April 16.

Vidro allegedly chased down Padgett to tell him he had hit his vehicle. The confrontation led to Vidro allegedly shooting Padgett several times. The victim was taken to the hospital, and he later died from his wounds.

Vidro was charged with premeditated murder and stalking.

Police said Padgett’s girlfriend was with him at the time of the incident. She told investigators she was riding in the delivery truck when Vidro pulled up beside them, “lowered his window and began shrugging his shoulders and raising his hand… in an attempt to provoke confrontation,” according to the affidavit. After Padgett drove away, he went to a FedEx facility to return the truck and retrieve his personal vehicle. Police said Vidro followed them to the location.

“Based on his behavior, Vidro appeared to be deliberately waiting for Padgett to exit the building,” police said in the affidavit. “Vidro had no lawful reason to be present on this restricted private property.”

Police officers reviewed surveillance audio and said that Vidro was heard saying, “You hit my car.”

Surveillance video showed Padgett attempting to disengage and leave the scene. Vidro followed as Padgett drove to another area of the facility. Once he arrived, Padgett exited the vehicle, picked up a concrete block, and told Vidro he had not hit his car. Moments later, gunshots were heard.

“Vidro initiated the confrontation at a prior location, followed Padgett to his place of employment without authorization, positioned himself to intercept Padgett upon exit, physically maintained proximity when Padgett attempted to leave, and then pursued Padgett’s vehicle when Padgett drove away,” police explained.

After the shooting, Vidro called the police and told them he had to use his firearm because he feared for his life.

“I didn’t think to call you guys, but the lawyer told me to,” he allegedly told police.

A GoFundMe account was created to cover Padgett’s funeral costs.

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