Basketball Phenom Tyran Stokes Withdraws From Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School

The No. 1 high school basketball player, Tyran Stokes, will no longer play for Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School in Los Angeles, according to the school.

According to Sports Illustrated, Stokes has withdrawn from the high school program, a year after transferring there from Napa Prolific Prep. Athletic Director Alec Moss released a statement to acknowledge Stokes’s exit from the school.

“Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes’ decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities. We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success.”

There has been no announcement from Stokes on where he intends to play this season, but he will have plenty of options, being the No. 1-ranked player in the states.

After the 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Notre Dame in July 2024, he helped lead the team to the CIF Southern Section Open Division finals earlier this year in March. The team lost the finals to Eastvale Roosevelt.

The athlete has not been at school this week, and it has been reported that he was facing disciplinary action after several altercations with other students. He was a two-sport athlete after deciding to join the school’s football squad this season, as he was on the field Sept. 26 for a contest against Culver City. He only suited up for two more games (out of five) due to a suspension.

Stokes missed the basketball team’s photo day, and the team’s Midnight Madness event was canceled this week.

Last season, Stokes averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, earning All-CIF and All-Mission League honors. He was also selected to the High School On SI All-SoCal Team.

He has reportedly narrowed his college choices to the University of Kentucky, the University of Oregon, and the University of Kansas.

