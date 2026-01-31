Ex-NFL Star Tyrann Mathieu Drank Bleach In Attempt to Beat College Drug Test

On a recent episode of his In the Bayou podcast, former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu admitted to using several methods while playing at Louisiana State University to pass his drug tests—including, yes, drinking bleach.

“I done tried everything in the books,” Mathieu said. He admitted that he even used other people’s urine and a fake penis.

None, though, seemed to have the effects of drinking something found in laundry rooms and under kitchen sinks from coast to coast.

“I remember one time, to tell you a funny story, not funny, I could have died, but a couple tests before I realized they were gonna kick me out of school, I’m sitting in a circle, and I’m on Google trying to figure out, ‘Man, how the f**k do I pass this test?’ These folks keep threatening me, right?

“I’m just scrolling, and I come across some s**t that said just put some bleach in the top,” Mathieu continued. “Put a little bleach in the top, and put it in your Coca-Cola. And so I did that, and I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f**k.’ It felt like my whole insides were just like erupting. I end up throwing that s**t up, and at that point I’m like, ‘F**k it, I’ve run out of tricks.’”

There was a reason Mathieu was trying to beat the drug test.

At LSU in 2011, according to Apple News, he was suspended for one game. A year later, he was dismissed after multiple test failures and entered a drug rehabilitation program in Houston. He did overcome his drug issues, despite an arrest for marijuana possession following his dismissal.

Things worked out for Mathieu. A third-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the “Honey Badger” retired in 2024 as a three-time All-Pro selection and a three-time Pro Bowler. He played the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs (where he won a Super Bowl in 2020), and the New Orleans Saints.

