U.S. Faces $12.5B Tourism Decline As Trump’s ‘America First’ Policies Continue

The United States is projected to lose $12.5 billion in tourism revenue in 2025 as part of the impact of Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric on international travelers.

New data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) shows the U.S. is the only country out of 184 analyzed expected to see a drop in tourism revenue in 2025. Industry leaders attribute the $12.5 billion loss to steep travel costs for international visitors, strict border and immigration policies, and Trump’s “America First” approach, which has turned off global travelers.

“This is a wake-up call for the U.S. government,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC’s president and CEO. “The world’s biggest Travel & Tourism economy is heading in the wrong direction, not because of a lack of demand, but because of a failure to act. While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign.”

International visitor spending is expected to drop below $169 billion by the end of the year, a 7% drop from 2024 and 22% below tourism’s pre-pandemic peak in 2019. WTTC projects U.S. tourism may not return to pre-COVID levels until 2030.

“Without urgent action to restore international traveler confidence, it could take several years for the U.S. just to return to pre-pandemic levels of international visitor spend, not even the peak from 10 years ago,” Simpson said.

Major U.S. cities are feeling the impact of the tourism downturn, with New York City, a longtime favorite among international travelers, expecting 400,000 fewer visitors in 2025, a $4 billion loss in tourism revenue. In California, despite record-setting tourism numbers in 2024, officials anticipate a 1% overall drop in visitors and a 9% decline in international tourism this year.

The decline won’t just affect the travel and tourism sector; the WTTC warns it will deal a significant blow to the broader U.S. economy, hitting communities, jobs, and businesses nationwide.

“This is about growth in the U.S. economy—it is doable, but it needs leadership from DC,” Simpson said.

RELATED CONTENT: NY AG Letitia James Targeted In Federal Probe Sparked By Trump Ally