Positive Cannabis Test Costs Tara Davis-Woodhall Of Her National Title

A positive drug test result has caused a national title to be stripped from an American Olympic winner.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced Tuesday that Tara Davis-Woodhall, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been penalized after testing positive for cannabis. The drug test was performed following the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships on Feb. 17.

The 23-year-old gold medal winner has accepted a one-month suspension. Based on the 2021 Code, THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is classified under a particular category allowing a three-month suspension to be reduced to only a one-month penalty under two circumstances.

If the athlete confirms their substance use occurred when they weren’t in competition.

If the athlete satisfactorily completes a treatment program approved by The United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Similar infractions have led to similar disciplinary action for all-star athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson who ignited social media when she was suspended for 30 days after testing positive for marijuana. She won the 100-meter event at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2020, but was left off the Olympic relay team roster for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry From Within

A press release sent by USADA requested the World Anti-Doping Agency treat the drug marijuana in a “more effective way.”

The press release stated, “WADA seeks input on each year’s updated version of the Prohibited List. USADA has advocated and will continue to advocate to WADA, the rule maker, to treat marijuana in a fairer and more effective way to identify true in-competition use.”

Davis-Woodhall hasn’t publicly acknowledged the suspension, and has not been active on her social media accounts since the decision was announced.

RELATED CONTENT: Sha’Carri Richardson Regrets Interview With Today Show After Positive Marijuana Test