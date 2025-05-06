News by Sharelle B. McNair University Of Kentucky President Defends Canceling LGBTQ+, Black, And 1st Generation Graduation Ceremonies '...We believe complying with the law is the best way to protect our people and our continued capacity to support them'







University of Kentucky (UK) President Eli Capilouto said the school’s decision to cancel LGBTQ+, Black, and first-generation graduation ceremonies is the best way to “protect our people,” the Lexington Herald Leader reports.

Capilouto defended his stance in a video sent to students and staff just days after announcing the university would no longer host events for graduating minority students as threats from the Trump administration targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and practices mount.

“We have made tough decisions — decisions that in and of themselves cause concern and, in some cases, hurt,” Capilouto said.

“Canceling celebrations for people on our campus who haven’t always seen themselves reflected in our broader community is one example. We’ve taken that action because we believe that’s what is required, and we believe complying with the law is the best way to protect our people and our continued capacity to support them.”

Students looking forward to the university’s Lavender Graduation ceremony for LGBTQ+ students and Harambe Unity Graduation Celebration honoring Black and first-generation students were disappointed by the decision.

One was Jay Stringer-Vaught, graduating with a master’s degree in library science.

“Why is UK okay with accepting my gay dollars, but they’re not okay with celebrating a gay person?” Stringer-Vaught said. “I feel angry, I feel betrayed as a student at the University of Kentucky. It feels like a slap in the face.”

The student couldn’t afford the required regalia in order to attend the university-wide Rupp Arena commencement. In addition to his mother being in a wheelchair, the Lavender Graduation was deemed a smaller ceremony with more accessibility for his loved ones.

In early 2025, colleges and universities were ordered to comply with a law passed by the Kentucky legislature banning all DEI practices by June 30.

The popular public university was also identified in an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for “allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.”

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination,” the March 14 letter from Secretary of Education Linda McMahon read, according to Kentucky Kernel, the University of Kentucky’s student newspaper. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

Capilouto feels the attack on the university, along with 45 other institutions, is related to a collaborative effort with the PhD Project, a networking organization that houses networking opportunities for UK doctoral students.

RELATED CONTENT: New Jersey Black Women’s Collective To Graduate Leadership Institute’s Inaugural Class