UK’s Black Police Association Leader Pushes Allegations Of Campaign ‘To Get Rid Of Him’ 

News by Sharelle B. McNair







President of the UK’s National Black Police Association (NBPA) Andy George is making allegations that there is a large-scale attempt “to get rid of him” after facing numerous investigations after speaking out against the injustices experienced by Black law enforcement, The Guardian reported.

“I tell you now, there is an attempt by some of the longer-serving chief constables to get rid of me,” George said, holding the title of longest-serving president to the group since being elected in 2020. “I can guarantee I know exactly what they think of me: that I’m a wee upstart, so I am, that doesn’t know my place.”

After spending years “keeping his head down,” George seemingly stood out as the sensible choice to lead the Black Police Association’s 6,000 members, elected just weeks after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by ex-officer Derek Chauvin.

George claims that things changed for him after he spoke out that racism had a hand in his sister’s suicide. George admitted that his sister dealt with mental health challenges, saying that “the racism side was a big part of it,” adding how she “ended up calling herself the N-word and the P-word – it just ended up shattering herself as a person.”

While George hoped to be a pivotal force of change for racial inequities amid Floyd’s murder, that didn’t happen. Instead, the leader has spent more time fighting toxic behaviors on social media and being the subject of investigations due to online comments regarding British policing. “I believe that I am being victimised and discriminated against in an attempt to silence me,” he said, after most recently being ordered to sustain core duties.

The shift, he feels, is a way to marginalize the group he represents.

George highlights instances that he says support his viewpoints. When Sir Mark Rowley took over for former Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick in September 2022, Rowley banned officers from taking the knee. George cited, “the political environment had changed.” George requested a meeting with Rowley, but it was declined. The group leader says he has only met with Rowley twice in the past three years.

George has faced five misconduct investigations by his local police department, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), accusing him of bashing police leadership on social media.

According to The Independent, George commented on the “disproportionate number of Black officers under investigation for misconduct and being held back in their own careers” after a police officer in London was acquitted of murder in 2024 and then promoted.

He also faced a December 2025 investigation after reacting to the BBC’s Panorama investigation into racism accusations at Charing Cross police station. “How many platitudes and excuses can we hear from the commissioner?” George wrote on X.

“@Metpolice commissioner has empowered toxic culture, and it is laughable for him to suggest it is racists and misogynists who want him out.”

After pinpointing Rowley as the reason for a two-year review into a report that labeled the Met as institutionally racist and misogynistic, leadership reversed the spotlight on George, saying his comments could be reason enough for the public to lose faith in the police force.

However, he feels speaking out is nothing more than keeping light on the truth. “It’s not the behavior, it’s the audience,” George said.

“They try to single me out as this person that wants to run my mouth all the time, and just likes to be controversial, which isn’t the truth.”

