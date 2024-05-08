The Ultimate Black-Owned Gift Guide With Mother’s Day In Mind

This year, BLACK ENTERPRISE is celebrating mothers and supporting Black-owned brands. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, leaving little time to spare to land a gift she will actually like.

No matter what your Black mom enjoys, from candles to cocktails or nothing of the sort, BE knows businesses you can choose from to get mom the perfect gift. Black-owned jewelers and tea purveyors provide selections that will make Mom proud, including home goods and celebrity apparel that may align with her style. Perhaps you could become the favorite child, at least for the day.

For those still stuck on what to get mom, BE has you covered. Here are seven Black-owned beauty, designers, and spirits brands to purchase for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift.

Bolé Road Textiles

Bolé Road incorporates its owner’s Ethiopian heritage with high-quality fabrics that turn home essentials into heirlooms. From pillow sets to throw blankets, mom can decorate her home knowing these pieces hold a cultural resonance for the Black diaspora. Its website also boasts a gift section that displays colorful pieces to brighten mom’s special day.

54 Thrones

Buttery smooth skin? Who wouldn’t want that!? 54 Thrones has entered the big leagues with Sephora for its rich ingredients derived from Africa. Its nourishing formulas are a blend of 54 countries, inspiring its name. One could also easily gift Oprah’s Favorite Thing, the African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin, fitting for a Black queen.

House Of Aama

If your mother loves fashion, look no further than House of Aama. The brand is currently on the rise, worn by Black celebrities like Chloe Bailey on magazine covers. The luxury clothing line offers colorful silhouettes and innovative designs that moms can save for a special occasion or a fun night out. Its collaborations also extend to Target and Free People, making it a growing and accessible force in the industry.

Jayida Ché Tea

Jayida Ché, Arabic for “good tea,” is a Black Muslim-woman-owned tea shop based in Atlanta. Its owners specialize in tea blends that promote wellness from within. Its tea subscriptions and bundle sets can also help a mother host the most fabulous tea parties as well. Sipping good tea is Jayide Che’s mantra, and mom is sure to find a flavor that suits her fancy.

Sorel Liquor

Speaking of sips, Sorel is the perfect purchase if your mother is inclined toward cocktail-making. This artisanal liquor blends Moroccan hibiscus, Nigerian ginger, and other flavors from around the world to craft this special bottle. It seeks to reclaim the resources exploited in the spice trade to put an intoxicating spin on the classic Caribbean beverage.

Harlem Candle Co.

Calling all candle-lovers! For expertly crafted candles with innovative scents inspired by the city of its namesake, Harlem Candle Company is here. From a 22K Gold James Baldwin Luxury Candle to its Harlem Heroines bundles, these candles carry a piece of Black history within their wicks. Its Mother’s Day collection also pays tribute to Black motherhood, including its gift box made for moms.

Kua Designs

A Black-owned lifestyle brand that has it all and is socially responsible? Say less. Kua Designs offers a wide range of handmade jewelry, along with handbags and apparel made to embody the African diaspora. Not only will a gift from this Ghanaian brand make mom’s heart sing, but it will also contribute to its Kua Cares initiative, benefitting visually impaired women.

