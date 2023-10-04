‘Underground Railroad’ For Black History Education Emerges In Response To Book Bans

Amid a challenging climate for inclusive education, a growing movement is sweeping across the United States, uniting educators, lawmakers, civil rights activists, and church leaders.

According to USA Today, an ‘Underground Railroad’ has emerged to teach Black history. The collective effort stems from a renewed sense of urgency driven by recent restrictions on Black scholars and comprehensive lesson plans. Historians share innovative teaching methods, churches conduct history classes during Bible study, film festivals highlight African Americans and congressional leaders advocate for preserving this invaluable heritage.

Marvin Dulaney, president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, emphasized the importance of confronting the challenge head-on to USA Today, “There’s a movement across the country to suppress the teaching of Black history.”

As the push for greater inclusivity intensifies, its success hinges on disseminating knowledge about Black history and appreciating its significance in the broader context of American history. This Underground Railroad movement is in direct response to recent actions in numerous states, including Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma, where measures have been proposed or adopted that limit the teaching of Black history or censor discussions on race, sexuality, and gender issues in public schools, accompanied by bans on books authored by Black writers that focus on race.

Jonathan Butcher, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told the publication that while the United States has witnessed institutional racism throughout its timeline, it is a matter of school boards and policymakers to decide what should be taught. Butcher advocated for age-appropriate teaching methods, underscoring the importance of not omitting critical topics but presenting them in a manner suitable for each age group.

The political debates have sparked a new fervor among those passionate about protecting Black history, leading to initiatives to preserve books, films, and historic documents. For instance, the March on Washington Film Festival, now in its 10th year, showcases films highlighting Black history, particularly within the context of the Civil Rights Movement. This attempt to suppress the teaching of Black history has not deterred organizations but galvanized them to take more assertive steps to safeguard it.

Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, expressed his organization’s commitment to incorporating Black history sessions into after-school programs. In addition, civil rights organizations, including the National Urban League, have endorsed Kimberlé Crenshaw’s “Freedom to Learn” campaign, which aims to combat restrictions and misinformation about Black history and critical race theory. Morial stated emphatically, “There’s no American history without Black history.”

The fight over how Black history is taught goes beyond schools and classrooms. Black churches, community venues, and homes are recognized as essential spaces for teaching. Rev. Rhonda Thomas, executive director of Faith in Florida, debunked that teaching comprehensive Black history could offend white children, emphasizing that Black children and adults have endured offense for years without their stories being watered down or erased.

