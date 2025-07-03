News by Kandiss Edwards Union City In Atlanta Welcomes Newest Tiny Home Community The Union Park Cottages are providing a community that helps Atlanta residents stay in the metro area at affordable prices.







An Atlanta development company is raising its second tiny home community, Union Park Cottages.

The development helps address the home inequity crisis that has become prevalent in the city of Atlanta, 11 Alive reported.

Techie Homes, the development responsible for the tiny home communities, is owned by developer Booker T. Washington. The newest community in Union City, Georgia, is starting to sell out.

The average home price in metro Atlanta is $400,000, which is inaccessible to many. Techie Homes is supplying properties in the $200,000 range, making a home more affordable to the average buyer.

“You have to have a mixture of communities that do adapt for people in different income levels, because they need to experience life and examples of all types so they can grow up in balance,” said Washington.

The Union Park cottage home is for all demographics. Anyone from a young adult to a retiree can find a fitting accommodation. The homes are built to be sustainable and provide all basic amenities, including a full kitchen, living room, bathroom, and bedroom. Units are about 750ft. Outside materials include fiber-cement cladding and solar panels.

The neighborhood provides a community tech lab. Additionally, each owner of each cottage has a 15% equity stake in the community coffee shop. Washington believes the tech lab represents another step toward addressing the literacy crisis prevalent in communities across the US.

“The literacy rate is declining,” Washington told 11 Alive. “So, in this community, I just wanted to provide an access point for people to elevate their skill sets because we could teach entrepreneurship and other classes in the computer lab.

As an Atlanta native, Washington wants to provide opportunities for others to invest in the communities they’ve lived in their entire lives.

“I grew up in this part of town,” Washington said. “I was that kid that was on the bicycle, walking down the sidewalk. I lived in apartment after apartment…there has never been any innovation to this side of town because it’s always bet on people renting forever.”

Techie Homes has sold all Union Park Cottages but hopes to break ground on another development in the future.

