by Shanique Yates United Airlines Flight Attendants Vote 99.9% In Favor Of Strike Ahead Of Labor Day Travel United Airline flight attendants want better pay, job security, and schedule flexibility.







Flight attendants at United Airlines have voted nearly 100% in favor of a strike if the company’s management refuses to acknowledge their demands for a “significant improvement” in their work to keep travelers happy.

According to an official press release, the flight attendants, whom the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA represents, voted 99.9% in authorizing a strike if their requests for pay increases, schedule flexibility, and job security, among other labor concerns, are not met.

This is the first time United flight attendants have voted to strike since the 2005 bankruptcy negotiations.

“The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills,” said the president of the union’s United Chapter, Ken Diaz. “The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create.”

United is the latest in a raft of airline companies that have been met with strike votes, including Alaska, American, and Southwest.

“We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve,” Diaz added. “We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded of what’s at stake if we don’t get this done.”

Results from the strike decision were officially announced at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 28. According to the report, United flight attendants have been working under an amendable contract for roughly three years and filed the motion for a federal mediation more than eight months ago.

In a statement released by the airline, United maintains that it’s working “toward an industry-leading agreement” for its flight attendants, which includes “negotiations this week and every month through November.”

Additionally, United responded to FOX 8’s request for a comment confirming that there is “no work stoppage or labor distribution.”

“Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket,” continued the statement. “Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board.”

With the strike officially having been authorized, it is now possible for the union to request a release from the National Mediation Board, which could ultimately lead to a “30-day cooling off period and strike deadline.”

