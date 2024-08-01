United Airlines Removes NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis Off ‘No Fly List’ After Troubling Incident On Flight

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis discovered he was on United Airlines’ No Fly List after being removed from a flight last month when he attempted to get the attention of a flight attendant.

The airline issued a statement saying the ban had been rescinded.

Davis posted a letter he received from United Airlines to his social media account on July 30 that informed him of the ban due to the incident on July 13. While on a flight from Denver to Orange County, California, Davis claimed he attempted to gain the attention of a male flight attendant. He explained that his son had asked for a cup of ice and either the attendant didn’t hear him or he ignored his son. When Davis tried to get the flight attendant’s attention by tapping him, the airline employee blurted out, “Don’t hit me.” The interaction resulted in Davis being handcuffed by FBI agents and led off the plane when the flight landed.

Davis was released and cleared of any wrongdoing. United Airlines issued an apology and confirmed the employee was taken off duty.

Davis was informed by the carrier that he was not “permitted to fly on United Airlines,” although it was determined that he was not in the wrong.

“Adding insult to injury, @united not only had me removed from their flight in handcuffs but placed me on their No Fly List after it was determined I did nothing wrong and was released. While my family and I continue to have difficult conversations with our children, I will continue to fight for what is right for all passengers of @united. Please contact @sgghlaw for any inquires, and please reshare this post.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Davis (@therealterrelldavis)

CNN reported that the airline sent the letter to Davis the day after the incident, stating that the ban was rescinded and that Davis’ team was informed the following day. It was reported that the flight attendant is no longer employed by United Airlines.

Parker Stinar, Davis’ attorney, said United Airlines’ claim of informing him that the ban was rescinded “is blatantly false,” they were only notified after Davis posted the letter online.

“Engaging in tactics in an attempt to discredit the timeline of events is worrisome, to say the least,” Stinar said.

Stinar stated that there would be a lawsuit filed against the airline carrier.

RELATED CONTENT: United Airlines Flight Diverted After Biohazard Sends Crew Into Vomiting Frenzy