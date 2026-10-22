Universal Music Group (Photo Credit: Wikimedia) Business by Selena Hill Universal Music Group Cuts Jobs, Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun Exits Tunji Balogun’s planned departure comes amid job cuts and executive changes at UMG.







Universal Music Group (UMG) is cutting jobs across its U.S. and U.K. businesses and preparing for a leadership shake-up amid shifting economics in the global music industry.

According to Variety, the layoffs are part of a restructuring process announced in January 2024 that has continued into 2026. The changes include the departures of several senior executives at major labels, including Def Jam, Interscope, and Republic Records. Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, is among those leaving, although he is expected to remain through the end of the year to help with the transition. The Nigerian-American record label executive took the role in 2022, two years after Def Jam Africa launched in Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Cameroon, with offices in Lagos and Johannesburg, reports More Branches. The label has since signed major African artists, including Adekunle Gold in 2023 and Odumodublvck in 2024.

Republic Records Chairman and Co-CEO Jim Roppo is also reportedly departing, while other executives are taking on expanded leadership responsibilities across the company’s label operations.

The moves reflect UMG’s effort to streamline its business while adapting to changes in how audiences discover music, artists build fan bases, and labels generate revenue. The company reported nearly $7.2 billion in revenue for the first half of 2026, a 5.3% increase from the same period a year earlier. However, UMG has also faced costs associated with integrating its $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music.

In a statement to Variety, a UMG spokesperson said the company was focused on anticipating industry changes, strengthening artist development, and capturing opportunities in fast-growing areas of the music business.

“Our consistent success has been built on our ability to anticipate industry changes, act early to better serve all our artists and songwriters, and capture opportunities in music’s fastest-growing areas. Our industry-leading investment in artist development has always guided that work and will continue to do so. We’re bringing in new skills and technology and connecting expertise across our teams to deliver greater global impact and greater efficiency. Where we have made the difficult decision to remove certain roles, we are deeply grateful for the contributions of the people leaving us,” a UMG spokesperson said.

The restructuring comes as traditional music discovery channels face increased competition from social media and other digital platforms. Streaming, which fueled significant industry growth beginning in the mid-2010s, has also moved beyond its earlier period of rapid expansion. For independent artists, managers, producers, and music entrepreneurs, these shifts underscore the importance of understanding how the music business is evolving. Digital platforms can help artists reach audiences directly, but building a sustainable career still requires effective marketing, audience development, and diversified revenue opportunities.

The changes are not limited to Universal. Warner Music Group and Sony Music have also made workforce reductions in recent years. As the music industry continues to adapt to shifting consumer behavior and new technology, the challenge for companies is to control costs without weakening their ability to discover talent, develop artists, and compete for audiences.

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