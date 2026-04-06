Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn University Of Virginia Fires Embattled Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has been dismissed as head coach of the University of Virginia women’s basketball team following reports of an internal investigation.







Despite leading the Cavaliers to their first Sweet 16 since 2000, the University of Virginia fired women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton amid reports of an internal investigation and allegations of staff mistreatment, USA Today reports.

“Coach Mox” had one year left on her contract after leading Virginia to its most successful season in nearly 30 years. However, multiple sources—including an NCAA women’s basketball head coach, two assistant coaches, and an administrator who spoke anonymously—pointed to behind-the-scenes issues that contributed to the sudden decision.

The university has not addressed the allegations directly.

“Virginia Athletics announced today (April 4) Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will not return as head coach of the women’s basketball program,” read a statement from the university. “Agugua-Hamilton finished her four-year tenure at UVA with a 70-58 record, including a 29-42 mark in ACC play. A national search will begin immediately.”

Shortly after the news broke, junior forward Sa’Myah Smith revealed on social media that she plans to transfer, citing the “uncertainty” surrounding the program following the coaching change.

Star guard Kymora Johnson, who led the team with 19.5 points per game this season, has not yet announced her plans, but did repost Smith’s statement on her Instagram story. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, who starred for Virginia during its Final Four runs, said she was surprised to learn of Agugua-Hamilton’s firing.

“I don’t know what went wrong, but I think she had them on the right track,” Staley said. “I hope we get it together. We have a deeply rich tradition at UVA on this stage. We hope to get our team back there one day sooner than later.”

Agugua-Hamilton finished her fourth season at Virginia, where she led the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and steadily improved the team’s win total each year. The Cavaliers went 22-12 this season, including 11-7 in ACC play—their best conference showing since 2000. Prior to Virginia, she went 74-15 at Missouri State with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Backed by significant investment from Virginia alumnus Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, the Cavaliers’ head coaching vacancy is widely seen by agents and coaches as the top opening in women’s college basketball this hiring cycle.

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