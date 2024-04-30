Entrepreneurship by Stacy Jackson Digital Platform UrbanGeekz And Moovn Launch Historic Content Deal For Rideshare Passengers Moovn riders can directly access breaking news, feature stories, expert columns, product reviews, and other UrbanGeekz content.









The award-winning digital news platform UrbanGeekz has formed a first-of-its-kind partnership with the ride-hailing app Moovn.

This wide-ranging syndication deal grants global riders direct access to UrbanGeekz’s multicultural content offerings right from the comfort of Moovn’s ridesharing vehicles. According to a press release, Moovn empowers its passengers to read, watch, and engage with UrbanGeekz’s content, which has been seamlessly integrated into the app’s interface. This collaboration marks the first time a Black-owned news platform has secured a content partnership with a ridesharing mobile application.

Moovn Founder and CEO Godwin Gabriel, headquartered in Seattle, said: “I’m very excited by this fantastic partnership…”We believe this deal will add enormous value for our riders and Moovn users who can now gain direct access to UrbanGeekz content on-ride, or even not on-ride through our subscription and email marketing campaigns.”

The agreement expands UrbanGeekz’s reach, providing riders worldwide access to breaking news, feature stories, expert columns, analytical articles, product reviews, and original video content. Gabriel added, “It will expand UrbanGeekz’s global footprint to our international audience and subscriber base.”

Aligning with UrbanGeekz’s mission to serve as a trusted source for diverse audiences, this collaboration broadens its viewership across major U.S. cities and Africa. As BLACK ENTERPRISE noted, in 2023, UrbanGeekz partnered with CultureBanx to spotlight Black Innovation Alliance members.

Moovn’s partnership with UrbanGeekz signifies the Black-owned tech company’s expansion in the ridesharing space. Gabriel, who faced investment challenges after launching in 2014, developed his company to address specific transportation needs globally, as previously reported by BE. Currently operating across several cities worldwide, with plans to expand in Western and emerging markets, Moovn is available in NYC, Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Nairobi, Arusha, Lusaka, and four Tanzanian cities, including Gabriel’s hometown of Dar-es-Salaam.

“Our Africa strategy has paid off very well, and we have increased our market exposure on the continent. We are now positioning ourselves to become the third ridesharing option in the United States,” Gabriel stated in the press release. “Part of our expansion strategy includes entering at least nine U.S. cities by the end of the year. We are currently piloting our services in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; and San Francisco, California.”

UrbanGeekz’s content is now accessible through the Moovn App.

