Photo by Ekaterina Belinskaya: https://www.pexels.com/photo/postal-service-van-parked-on-a-street-sidewalk-4744769/ News by Sidnee Michelle U.S. Postal Service Raises Forever Stamp Price To 82 Cents Americans will pay more to send letters by USPS.







Americans will pay more to send letters after the U.S. Postal Service implemented new mailing rates July 12, increasing the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents following approval by the USPS Postal Regulatory Commission, Reuters reports.

The nationwide rate changes are part of the agency’s effort to improve its long-term financial position and support ongoing operational investments.

The new pricing affects several mailing products. Domestic postcards now cost 65 cents, up from 61 cents, while international letters and postcards increased from $1.70 to $1.75. The cost of mailing a one-ounce metered First-Class letter also rose to 78 cents.

In announcing the changes, USPS said the updated prices are intended to keep the agency on a path toward financial sustainability while continuing to modernize its nationwide delivery network through its Delivering for America 10-year plan.

“These price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan,” the Postal Service said in its announcement.

The Postal Service has said its pricing strategy reflects rising operating costs and declining mail volumes while helping fund investments in processing facilities, transportation, and delivery operations. USPS receives revenue primarily from the sale of postage, products, and shipping services rather than taxpayer funding for its routine operations.

The latest increase continues a trend of postage hikes in recent years. When Forever stamps debuted in 2007, they sold for 41 cents. Despite the higher price, stamps purchased before July 12 remain valid for mailing a standard one-ounce First-Class letter because Forever stamps retain their full postal value regardless of future rate increases.

USPS has maintained that, even with the latest increase, U.S. postage rates remain among the most affordable of comparable postal systems worldwide. Agency officials said the updated rates are intended to help preserve reliable mail service while supporting the Postal Service’s long-term financial recovery.

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