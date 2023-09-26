Usher ‘Ain’t Crazy’ Enough To Serenade Gabrielle Union In Front Of Dwyane Wade

Unlike “Confessions,” there won’t be a part two of Usher serenading famous women who are publicly with someone else. At his Sept. 24 show, Usher stopped himself from serenading Gabrielle Union, saying, “I ain’t crazy,” after seeing Dwyane Wade also in attendance.

Usher has now taken things his way to Europe, performing for the star-studded crowd at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. The Grammy winner made many headlines not only for his fan-favorite residency in Las Vegas but also for his ‘controversial’ habit of singing to the celebrities present.

Usher made sure not to get too close and comfortable with the Being Mary Jane star, especially with her husband, an NBA legend, within distance to “dunk” him. HipHopDX shared footage of the hilarious incident.

Usher stops himself serenading Gabrielle Union due to Dwyane Wade: “I ain’t crazy!” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/z14ibWIrtO — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 25, 2023

“Let’s not get carried away,” Usher urged his fans once the song stopped. “Y’know, this is Dwyane Wade—I ain’t crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it!”

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime show headliner got in the mix with Keke Palmer and the father of her baby, Leo. After Usher and Keke went viral for his special serenade to the longtime fan at his Vegas show in July, her boyfriend, Darius Dalton, tweeted about how her see-through black lace dress was a bit too revealing for the new mom.

The incident caused a debate on Black Twitter about what clothing for women, specifically mothers, is “appropriate” and the traditional roles in relationships, especially considering how successful Palmer is.

While the father of Keke’s child couldn’t take the heat, the father of Gabrielle’s could. There appears to be no bad blood between the two family men, as the recently inducted NBA Hall of Famer shared “love and respect” to Usher in his Instagram story following the night of fun.

