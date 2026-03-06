News by Kandiss Edwards Usher, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, And John Hope Bryant Invest In Ever-Growing ATL The project is expected to include residential towers, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail space.







Financial literacy advocate John Hope Bryant and music artists Usher, 2 Chainz, and Killer Mike have joined investment efforts tied to the Centennial Yards redevelopment, a multibillion-dollar project reshaping downtown Atlanta.

Centennial Yards is on a roughly 50-acre stretch of rail yard property historically known as the Gulch. The area has remained largely dormant in the city’s business district for decades. Developer CIM Group leads the project, which is expected to include residential towers, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail space as the district is built out in phases.

The investment participation from Hope Bryant and the Atlanta-based artists was announced during a ribbon-cutting event for Centennial Yards’ Hotel Phoenix. On its official Instagram page, Centennial Yards gave a shout-out to its homegrown celebrity investors Usher, Killer Mike, Hope Bryant, and 2 Chainz.

The caption on the post praised the “true leaders who love Atlanta, believe in its people, and understand both the vision and the real need for #CentennialYards. These are individuals who showed up with trust, purpose, and pride in Atlanta’s future. This is what happens when Atlanta builds for Atlanta.”

In 2018, Atlanta officials approved the financing structure for the redevelopment. Centennial Yards sits within walking distance of several of Atlanta’s largest venues, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The location positions the district as a potential hub for visitors attending concerts, sporting events, and large conventions at the nearby Georgia World Congress Center.

Hope Bryant’s involvement connects the project to his central work in financial empowerment and community development through his nonprofit, Operation HOPE. The organization focuses on expanding financial literacy and economic opportunity in underserved communities.

Developers have said portions of Centennial Yards are expected to open in phases ahead of major international events scheduled in Atlanta, including matches tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The redevelopment is intended to bring new housing, hospitality space, and entertainment infrastructure to a part of downtown that has gone untapped as the city rapidly expands.

