Usher Partners With Ralph Lauren On New Fragrance Campaign

Usher is channeling his signature smooth, suave style into Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance inspired by the energy and elegance of New York City.

Announced on July 16, Usher serves as the face for the fashion house’s new Ralph’s Club New York eau de parfum ($110 to $185). Sporting iconic Ralph Lauren looks in the campaign, Usher sings and dances to his signature spin on Frank Sinatra’s classic anthem, “New York, New York.”

“To be able to have a fashion house that understands how to curate an elevated, sensual, commanding style, and create this natural, organic lifestyle of New York City at the same time, it gave me access to not only represent something that I feel encapsulates where I am and where I have been over the past two to three years of my life, but also to to be an icon for an iconic designer and a house that is going to be here far after I’m gone,” Usher told L’Officiel.

“I’m happy that I was considered and that we were able to collaborate to make something that I would love—that I would make a part of my legacy.”

Born in Chattanooga and raised in Atlanta, Usher broke into music with his self-titled debut in 1994. By 1997, he was older, more seasoned, and ready to reintroduce himself with what would become his classic 1998 album My Way, recorded in New York City. That NYC backdrop inspired his new fragrance campaign, perfectly aligning with Ralph Lauren’s own Manhattan roots, dating back to its founding in 1967. Together, Usher and Ralph Lauren pay tribute to the city that never sleeps.

“I started my career in New York City, so it was really special to come back and reimagine the idea of a timeless space as we put the campaign together,” he shared.

Usher leaned into the classic spirit of the Big Apple, drawing from New York City’s rich legacy of entertainment, resilience, and Black excellence to shape the vision behind his fragrance campaign.

“We put together a really amazing, immersive experience that takes you on a journey of success and captures that phrase: ‘If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,'” Usher explained. “I thought of Studio 54, the energy and vibrance of the ’90s when I was a kid, the history of New York, the Harlem Renaissance, the idea of speakeasies, the nightlife, the culture, the day hustle, and the nightlife grind. All of that was in my mind when creating the perfect scene.”

Ralph’s Club New York eau de parfum is available to shop online and in stores at Macy’s and the Ralph Lauren website.

