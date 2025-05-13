Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Usher Shares New Insight On His Childhood In Commencement Speech at Emory University Usher shared a deeply personal story from his childhood to inspire the graduates.







Please address Usher as Dr. Usher Raymond IV. The R&B legend received an honorary doctorate while giving a keynote speech during Emory University’s commencement.

After receiving his Doctor of Humane Letters, Usher shared a powerful story from his childhood to inspire the graduates. He accepted the honor on behalf of all who faced doubt when pursuing their dreams.

“I’m not just accepting this honor for myself. I’m accepting it for every kid who’s ever been told, ‘Your dream was too big; your neighborhood was overlooked, or your voice was too quiet.’ For me, this moment is far more than a ceremonial moment filled with accolades and celebration for things that we all have done. It’s personally deep for me,” he began, as reported by Vibe.

The new degree holder revealed that he was placed in remedial classes upon moving from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta. Usher called the placement a “judgment on my ability” that could have stifled his ambitions. However, he took it as a challenge to prove naysayers wrong about his future.

“Though I was misunderstood and passed on, that was the point of investment that I had to make in order to find my purpose,” he shared in the nearly 20-minute speech. “Because of that passion, I felt it would lead me in the right direction, and it has.”

He believes the traditional school system could not “handle” a kid like little Usher. With his knack for entertaining, the “Good Good” singer decided to showcase and hone that skill.

“Before I could sing, before I could dance, before I was a doctor,” he joked, “I had passion.”

However, Emory’s recognition of his achievement in the arts marks a “full circle” moment. The honor proved to Usher that he would always be alright in the end.

“To go from that moment to standing here and being honored by one of the most prestigious institutions, Emory [University], is truly full circle and proof that the journey is the destination.”

The R&B superstar is continuing his Past Present Future tour while honoring the journey that got him there.

RELATED CONTENT: Usher Makes It Plain And Refuses To Feed Cherry To Underage Fan: ‘Did You Say 16?!’