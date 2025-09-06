Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The USTA Foundation Announces New Initiative With The Williams Sisters The Williams Family Excellence Program will help more than 2,500 young people, ages 13 to 25, annually by 2035, as the program will focus on career development and educational opportunities







The USTA Foundation has just announced that tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams are partnering with the organization to launch the Williams Family Excellence Program.

The foundation is the charity and social impact arm of the United States Tennis Association (USTA). The program featuring the Williams sisters has been organized to provide academic support, career pathways, and mentorship opportunities for young people from under-resourced communities.

The announcement was made from the U.S. Open, taking place in New York City.

“We are honored to have this program named after our family and are proud to partner with the USTA Foundation to help create the leaders of tomorrow,” said Venus and Serena Williams in a written statement. “Our parents always encouraged us to strive for excellence, and tennis provided us the platform and opportunity to follow our dreams and achieve those moments. We truly believe this program will continue using the sport to provide others the opportunity to dream big and leave their own marks.”

The initiative aims to support more than 2,500 young people, aged 13 to 25, each year by 2035, focusing on career development and educational opportunities that utilize tennis as a powerful catalyst for change.

“This initiative stands as a living legacy to the Williams family—a tribute not only to Venus and Serena’s extraordinary achievements on the court, but to the unwavering determination, sacrifice, and resilience that define their family’s journey,” said Kathleen Wu, president of the USTA Foundation Board of Directors. “They didn’t just break barriers—they paved a new road. And now, through this Initiative, that road will remain open for generations of young people from under-resourced communities, giving them the tools, the inspiration, and the opportunity to pursue greatness in all areas of life.”

The Williams Family Excellence Program will be an extension of the work that the USTA Foundation does as it supports 300 community-based programs offering tennis, education, and mentorship to more than 200,000 young people from the same type of under-resourced communities that the foundation has helped in 2025 alone.

