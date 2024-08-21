Politics by Mitti Hicks USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. Is Supporting Kamala Harris USVI Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. is supporting Kamala Harris for president. He is one of two Black governors in the country.







United States Virgin Islands’ Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr., was in the middle of the excitement at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where some moments from day two have become viral on social media. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speeches, DJ Cassidy’s set highlighting music from each state during the ceremonial delegate roll call, and the surprise performance from Lil’ Jon to assist Georgia’s performance assisted in the vibes during Georgia’s state roll call are just some of the highlights.

“It was like a party,” Albert Bryan, Jr. tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s so much energy, and it almost feels like she’s unbeatable with the amount of energy in the room.”

Byran was first elected governor of USVI—a U.S. territory where over 90% of the population identifies as Black—in 2018. He is currently only one of two Black governors in the country. The 13 delegates representing the USVI all back Vice President Kamala Harris for the top spot on the party’s ticket as president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as vice president.

As a U.S. territory, this is the only official part of the voting process the USVI will have. Residents of USVI and other U.S. territories are not entitled to electoral votes for president, so they can’t vote in the presidential election but can vote in the primaries.

Bryan spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about the energy at the DNC, priorities he hopes the next president will consider in the USVI, and what it’s like being one of two Black governors in the U.S.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Can you describe the excitement at the DNC?

BRYAN: You know how I know people are excited? I passed [notable] people in the hall, like Spike Lee, U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, and Gregory Meeks, and no one was paying attention to them because everyone was there for one single purpose: to support Vice President Harris.

There are a lot of young voters and voters who weren’t engaged before excited about Harris’s run. There are a lot of people of color in the room that had me asking, ‘Did the demographics in America change?’ because [it’s clear] African Americans are coming out to vote for Vice President Harris. It’s inspiring to see.

BE: This is your first DNC. Can you talk more about the excitement you’re noticing in the USVI? Is it similar to 2008 when former President Barack Obama ran?

BRYAN: It matches that energy from 2008. because people are excited that she’s a woman, an African American woman, and just a good person; she’s young, vibrant, and caring, so people are excited about that aspect.

BE: What are the top priorities for the USVI with the next person elected president?

BRYAN: At the top of the list is a continuation of the recovery. We just went through a tropical storm that only had winds of 65 miles an hour, yet we had people without power for a week. We want to finish that recovery and give energy independence to individual homes, so if the power lines go down or the power goes out for any reason, they can get power.

In 2017, we had Hurricanes Irma and Maria. To complete that recovery, we need a $1.5 billion match, and our budget is only $1.2 billion a year. By having people in the administration listen to our cause, we were able to reduce that to a number that we could digest and come up with.

Healthcare is paramount. The baby boomers are getting older and living longer, and being able to take care of that generation will put extreme stress on us. We only have one hospital on each island. We’ve had universal healthcare before anybody. We will take care of you no matter what’s wrong with you. It’s going to be an extreme burden on the general fund budget. Right now, we’re pushing to make people healthier.

Inflation is another significant priority. An affordable home in the USVI is half a million dollars, and it will get worse because we’re doing so much construction. We’re growing so fast that it’s putting much pressure on people. We already have a 33% poverty rate.

BE: What is your reaction to being one of two Black governors nationwide?

BRYAN: It’s lonely. We need more than me and Maryland Governor Wes Moore. Moore is a dynamic guy with a bright future […], but we need more.

BE: You are a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. member. Can you talk about the excitement within the Greek community?

BRYAN: We are all excited. We have a nationwide [campaign] to register 1911 voters for each chapter. We’re calling our friends within the states to make sure they register to vote.

RELATED CONTENT: The U.S. Virgin Islands Bring a Taste of the Caribbean to Philly