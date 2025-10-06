Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Van Jones Apologizes For ‘Insensitive and Hurtful’ Comment About Children In Gaza Van Jones is under fire for his "insensitive" remark about the death of children in Gaza.







Van Jones is owning up to the “insensitive and hurtful” remarks he made about children in Gaza when speaking on the Israel-Hamas war.

The political commentator took to X on Oct. 5, two days after his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, to address backlash over a “punch line” he made about the deaths of children in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

“I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize,” Jones tweeted. “The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line.”

I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize.



The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I'm deeply sorry it came across that way. What's happening to children in Gaza… — Van Jones (@VanJones68) October 5, 2025

“I’m deeply sorry it came across that way,” Jones continued. “What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm. I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

The “insensitive” remark came during a panel discussion on the Gaza war, when Jones commented on the flood of graphic images circulating on social media amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Iran and Qatar have come up with a disinformation campaign that they are running through TikTok and Instagram that is massive,” Jones said in a clip reposted on X. “If you are a young person, you are opening up your phone, and all you see is—dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby.”

I’m glad Van Jones apologized for his sick joking about dead kids in Gaza.



But the problem goes deeper: he spread Netanyahu propaganda that the mass killings of civilians in Gaza—including 20K+ kids—is Iranian fake news.



It’s not the students and young people who are fooled.… pic.twitter.com/MdvpcWRdUZ — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 5, 2025

Jones disabled comments on his apology tweet, but that didn’t stop many from criticizing him, with one X user condemning his “sick joking about dead kids in Gaza.”

“Van Jones just torched his whatever legacy he thought he had,” added someone else.

