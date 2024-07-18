by Sharelle Burt Van Jones Praises Amber Rose’s Speech At The Republican National Convention: ‘Biggest Threat To The Democratic Party’ While Rose received praise from Jones, other called her out on social media.









Personality Amber Rose made an impression at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Democratic political strategist, Van Jones, who called her the “biggest threat to the Democratic Party.”

Jones praised Rose’s appearance on day one of the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During RNC coverage on CNN, Jones described her speech as “the most dangerous for the Democratic coalition,” claiming people can relate to what she was talking about.

“That was probably the most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition. As a young woman of color, she is describing the experience that a lot of people have, feeling that maybe if you;re around too many liberals, you might get criticized too much or might not be able to speak your mind,” he said.

“And she spoke to it really well. And she’s way more famous than any of us up here …so to the extent that these guys are trying to bust up our coalition, that was a bunker-busting right there.”

At the RNC this week, Amber Rose’s approach poses the biggest threat to the Democratic Party’s traditional coalition. If the GOP is trying to bust up the Democratic Party, Amber Rose is a bunker-busting bomb. 💣 😱 💣 #GOP #RNC #RNC2024 #Trump2024 #Biden2024 #BidenHarris2024… pic.twitter.com/hPVPKqBDSc — Van Jones (@VanJones68) July 16, 2024

Rose stood before thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters to tell the tale of how she went from thinking Trump was a “racist” to being an advocate for his election. The mother of two described how her father, also a Trump supporter, challenged her to research statements and policies made by the former President to make a decision for herself.

During her speech, she announced that she was finally with “her people.”

“I realize Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” she said. “And that’s when it hit me: these are my people. This is where I belong.”

"And that's when it hit me. These are my people. This is where I belong" -Amber Rose pic.twitter.com/VuLkBesYNk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 16, 2024

Rose’s newfound conservatism received backlash in May 2024 after posted a picture with Trump and his wife, Melania, at a campaign event. Weeks later on Jul. 8, she confirmed her support of Trump and convention appearance on X. “It’s true, I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. #MAGA,” Rose wrote.

Jones wasn’t the only one who felt Rose was a great addition to the RNC.

Republican strategist and commentator Scott Jennings agreed with Jones and highlighted the “cadence” of her ability to look directly into the camera while speaking. However, social media users call her out for her recent switch-up and Jones for his support. “

“You give her too much credit. She doesn’t represent any democrat core group. She’s always been seen in the cultural opportunist light, anti-black women, and morally suspect,” @thebigtizzle wrote.

“The GOP under MAGA has a reputation for collecting faux coverts of the clown show variety. If anything she offputs suburban and traditionally conservatives. The electorate of 2020 accounted for her kind.”

Other users are shining a light on a past confrontation between her and fellow model, Joseline Hernandez. The two women came to blows on an episode of BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” after Hernandez accused Rose of wanting to be “a white girl.” The conversation resulted in a physical fight.

