Vanessa Bryant Stays Protecting Kobe's Legacy Wins $1.5M Lawsuit

Kobe Bryant’s widow won millions in a lawsuit against the former president of Kobe Inc.

According to Bleacher Report, Vanessa Bryant won $1.5 million in attorney’s fees from a lawsuit and a countersuit against Molly Carter, former president of Kobe Inc.

It all started when Carter filed a lawsuit alleging that Kobe promised to give her 2% of the return on his investment in the BodyArmor sports drink, the outlet reported. When he was alive, Kobe denied that he had made the promise. The former Kobe Inc. president filed the suit six months before he died in 2020. One year later, Coca-Cola bought the sports drink company for $5.6 billion. Bleacher Report noted that the deceased NBA player had previously invested $6 million in BodyArmor. His investment from years prior netted $400 million.

Vanessa Bryant won the lawsuit and a countersuit against Carter for not being loyal, breaching a clause in her contract, and bad-mouthing the Bryant family, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Carter even made racial comments while holding the leadership position. TMZ reported Carter said on a flight to an NBA All-Star game with the company that there were “a lot of fancy-a** Black people” on the plane. The outlet also stated that Carter commented that Vanessa’s newborn looked like it had “Botox lips.”

Vanessa has prevailed in several legal battles since the Black Mamaba’s death. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported the widow won around $30 million from a lawsuit against Los Angeles County earlier this year. According to the suit, police and firefighters took photos of the helicopter crash scene where her husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, died.

In other legal matters, Vanessa registered several trademarks, including “KB24,” “Mamba and Mambacita,” “Mamba Sports Academy,” “Lady Mambas,” and “Lil Mambas.” According to TMZ, Vanessa also filed a trademark for a Mamba Vino wine.

RELATED CONTENT: Lawyer: LA County Deputies and Firefighters Shared Kobe Bryant Crash Photos ‘For a Laugh’