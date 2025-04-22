April 22, 2025
Michigan Man Sentenced 30 Years After Pleading Guilty To Shooting Girlfriend After Being Told Daughter Wasn’t His
Vaughn Smith was given a prison sentence of nearly 30 years, with a maximum of 75 years for shooting her in the leg and grazing her head with a bullet
A Michigan man who shot his girlfriend after she told him a child he thought he fathered wasn’t his was given a prison sentence of nearly 30 years, with a maximum of 75 years.
Vaughn Smith was given the sentence after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit murder and two firearms charges for the incident that took place in May 2024. The shooting occurred in front of their children during an argument that started May 22 and continued the next day when she made the admission to him. The judge has given Smith credit for the 325 days he served towards the firearms charges.
During the confrontation, Smith shot his girlfriend in the leg, and after getting his first shot off, as he aimed for her head, the bullet grazed her as their 16-year-old son defended his mother by jumping on his back with a kitchen knife. While at the hospital, she expressed to the detectives that the confirmation of the child not being his set him off, and he told her “he was going to blow her brains out.”
Judge Jon H. Hulsing gave him the sentence after hearing from Smith and the unnamed girlfriend who survived the shooting and pleaded with the judge to grant him leniency as he has served enough time due to his actions.
“Please show some mercy for a man who was learning to be a better person, a father and a businessman,” she asked the judge.
Smith also showed regret for the almost deadly reaction as he stated that hearing his daughter wasn’t his, on top of the infidelity in the relationship, devastated him.
“I made a terrible decision that day, a terrible decision that day, your honor,” Smith said. “And it came from me being hurt just hearing my daughter wasn’t mine. That hurt me so bad, and other infidelities that we’ve been sweeping under the rug. We both need counseling, your honor. We both need counseling.”
Husling acknowledged his remorse but stated that he still needs to pay for his actions on the fateful day.
While Hulsing said he believed Smith was genuinely sorry and acknowledged the courage it takes to plead guilty, he said Smith needs to face consequences for his actions.
“I do believe that your expressions of remorse are genuine,” Hulsing said. “It’s not unusual for people to state false statements of remorse in an attempt to get a more lenient sentence. I don’t believe that’s the case. I do believe that if you could rewind the clock, you would. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”
The sentencing took place April 18.
RELATED CONTENT: Honey Beez Heartbreak: Boyfriend Charged With Capital Murder In Slaying Of Alabama State University Dancer