Michigan Man Sentenced 30 Years After Pleading Guilty To Shooting Girlfriend After Being Told Daughter Wasn’t His

A Michigan man who shot his girlfriend after she told him a child he thought he fathered wasn’t his was given a prison sentence of nearly 30 years, with a maximum of 75 years.

Vaughn Smith was given the sentence after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit murder and two firearms charges for the incident that took place in May 2024. The shooting occurred in front of their children during an argument that started May 22 and continued the next day when she made the admission to him. The judge has given Smith credit for the 325 days he served towards the firearms charges.

During the confrontation, Smith shot his girlfriend in the leg, and after getting his first shot off, as he aimed for her head, the bullet grazed her as their 16-year-old son defended his mother by jumping on his back with a kitchen knife. While at the hospital, she expressed to the detectives that the confirmation of the child not being his set him off, and he told her “he was going to blow her brains out.”