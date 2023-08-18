Popular Vegan Pop-Up Will Soon Have A Permanent Home In Atlanta

The Black-owned Vegan restaurant, Plant-Based Zo is set to open its first permanent location in Atlanta. The Haitian-fusion restaurant currently exists as a pop-up shop located at 1099 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta. It offers plant-based versions of popular Haitian dishes and promises to bring the “vibrant tastes of Haiti to life.”

The pop-up restaurant is currently open on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and it offers a weekly rotating menu “showcasing the culinary creativity of our chefs, presenting new and exciting plant-based creations inspired by the rich tapestry of Haitian flavors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant Based Zo (@plantbasedzo9)

The menus feature Haitian staples such as djon-djon rice and the fan favorite, the Vodou Burger. They also offer cuisine inspired by other regions of the African diaspora such as the Jamaican staple pigeon peas and rice, Latin-American empanadas and African -American inspired gumbo. Patrons can also enjoy freshly prepared smoothies and desserts.

The pop-up restaurant is known for the lively and welcoming atmosphere where patrons can be seen dancing to Caribbean music playing over the speakers. They can also be entertained by live drummers who put on improtu shows in the establishment’s lobby.

According to a building permit obtained by What Now Atlanta, a former restaurant will be altered into a commissary kitchen at 940 McDaniel St. in Southwest,Atlanta. Plant Based Zo will operate in this space.

The official opening date is unknown. But the restaurant’s Instagram page hints that a brick-and-mortar location will be coming soon.

“We are working hard to bring you the best flavor permanently. We won’t be able to do our pop up this weekend.. we are excited about bringing you flavors on a consistent basis all days of the week.”

Attempts to reach the restaurants’ owner, Belineda Febe, for further details have been unsuccessful.

For more information about Plant Based Zo, visit www.plantbasedzo.com

