Pre Teen Zoe Oli, Owner of Beautiful Curly Me Received A Hefty Surprise!

Zoe Oli, a young entrepreneur from the suburbs of Georgia, received a special surprise, thanks to Verizon.

Zoe, the co-owner of Beautiful Curly Me, received an unexpected $10,000 grant during a recent episode of the local TV show Atlanta & Company, The Atlanta Voice reported. During the interview at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Zoe and her mom and business partner, Evana, were taken aback when former Atlanta Hawks guard, Lou Williams, walked out to present them with the generous check from Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program and partner LISC.

The 11-year-old, who serves as the company’s CEO, has big plans for how the money will be spent. “I’m going to use every cent to expand my company, my social impact, and expand the line of dolls this Christmas,” Zoe said.

Beautiful Curly Me is an Atlanta-based company that boasts a diverse line of three Black dolls – named Bella, Anika, and Leyla. Customers can also purchase hair care for girls and their dolls, affirmation puzzles, clothes, and books authored by Zoe herself.

The company started when she was seven after her mom bought her a Black doll but noticed something was missing. “I loved that doll but it didn’t have curly hair like mine,” she said. And after Evana failed to find a doll that matched her inquisitive daughter’s request, the mother-daughter duo decided to take matters into her own hands. Since then, the company has soared to new heights.

On May 3, the doll company placed third in the third annual “Small Business Big Wins” contest, sponsored by Barclays US Consumer Bank, and won a $20,000 cash prize, as told by The Neighbor. With over 14,000 qualifying companies, Beautiful Curly Me was selected as a Top 10 finalist. “We got to see how much people really love and support us,” Evana said. “It was really heartwarming to know we have a true community around the brand and — what it stands for.”

Zoe has adopted a philanthropic model for her business. She says for every doll purchased on the website, one is provided to a little girl in need.