Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise Verniese Brown To Make NY Fashion Week Debut 6 Months After Starting Luxury Handbag Brand Verniese Brown is commited to building not just a label but a legacy.







In a rarely seen feat in the world of luxury fashion, Black entrepreneur and designer Verniese Brown will make her New York Fashion Week debut this September, six months after founding her luxury handbag brand, VIE LORIE.

The milestone not only marks the arrival of a new name in high fashion but highlights the extraordinary determination, talent, and vision of a Black woman breaking into one of the industry’s most exclusive spaces.

Founded in February 2025, VIE LORIE has achieved in half a year what many fashion houses spend years striving toward. Without the backing of a large corporate machine, Brown has built a brand that is already turning heads among influential women, celebrities, and style insiders.

From private trunk shows in Atlanta and Chicago to being embraced by award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, VIE LORIE’s designs have quickly become synonymous with elegance, strength, and intentionality.

The brand’s signature handbags—such as The Valencia, The Vittoria, and The Vanna—are celebrated for their sculptural silhouettes, meticulous craftsmanship, and timeless design. Each piece tells a story of power and grace, reflecting Verniese Brown’s commitment to building not just a label, but a legacy.

The highly anticipated NYFW debut will take place at the Hall des Lumières, an immersive, art-filled venue as grand and inspiring as the brand itself. The presentation will unveil VIE LORIE’s newest collection, featuring fresh color stories, evolved structures, and the same quiet sophistication that has defined its meteoric rise.

“This is more than a show; it’s a statement,” said Brown. “As a Black woman designing in the luxury space, I want to show that we can create at the highest level without compromise—and that our stories belong on the biggest stages.”

With no traditional advertising, VIE LORIE’s growth has been fueled by word-of-mouth, personal connections, and a loyal client base that values both artistry and authenticity. Brown’s rapid ascent serves as an inspiring reminder that with clarity, discipline, and an unwavering vision, breaking barriers is possible—even in the most elite corners of fashion.

Six months in, VIE LORIE has already proven it belongs in the conversation. This September at New York Fashion Week, the world will see exactly why.

About

Founded in 2025 by Verniese Brown, VIE LORIE is a Black woman-owned luxury handbag brand dedicated to timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship, and the empowerment of women who lead with intention. Each handbag is crafted as a statement piece, embodying elegance, strength, and legacy.

RELATED CONTENT: Latto Has Them Apple Bottom Jeans In New Brand Collab For Album Anniversary