ViaDerma Sponsors African Military Games And Showcases Innovative Wound-Healing Drug

ViaDerma, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, was a major supporter of the African Military Games, a multi-sport event for military athletes from across the continent, held in Abuja, Nigeria, in November 2024. The company not only provided financial support but also supplied its wound-healing drug, Tetracyte, to the athletes participating in the games.

Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma, spoke about the company’s role at the event.

“Being part of the African Military Games is a great honor and an excellent platform for us to demonstrate the effectiveness of Tetracyte, our flagship wound-healing drug,” he told The Daily Independent.

Otiko, a Nigerian-born podiatrist known for his research in wound care management, stated that he developed the drug after performing several amputations on patients with untreated diabetes.

“It was a depressing task,” he told Biospace. “Usually, once a patient loses a limb, this transfers more weight onto their surviving foot, which causes more pressure and a new wound, and they end up losing the other one.”

Otiko said that although amputations save lives, they often result in a poorer quality of life.

“I had to create a drug that could penetrate the skin so that you can apply the medication right on the foot and prevent wounds from getting to the point they lead to amputations.”

Otiko noted that although many African soldiers already use the drug to treat wounds and infections, the company aims to provide access to Tetracyte for a broader range of people across the continent.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, expressed his gratitude to the pharmaceutical company for its support. “ViaDerma was an invaluable sponsor and made significant contributions to the success of the event,” he told The Sun Nigeria.

The African Military Games is an event that aims to promote cultural diversity and strengthen relationships and camaraderie among African nations.

Over 2,000 athletes representing 44 countries competed in the games. They competed in 19 sports, including archery, cycling, boxing, golf, volleyball, soccer, and karate.

