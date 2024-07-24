Women by Stacy Jackson Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign With Fiery Milwaukee Rally, Challenges Trump’s Agenda During the Milwaukee campaign rally, Harris emphasized her former efforts against predators, fraudsters, and cheaters.









Vice President Kamala Harris launched her presidential campaign with a rally in Milwaukee, taking aim at former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt “take the country backwards.”

The rally marked her inaugural campaign gathering since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Addressing the Milwaukee crowd, Harris pledged to “do everything in her power” to foster unity within the Democratic Party and across America. She drew on her background as a prosecutor, recounting her battles against “predators, who abused women; fraudsters, who ripped off consumers; cheaters, who broke the rules for their own gain.”

“So hear me when I say,” Harris said, “‘I know Donald Trump’s type.'”

Harris’ campaign has quickly gained momentum, securing backing from over 64% of Democratic delegates, according to The Independent. This support surge followed Biden’s endorsement, which came immediately after he stepped aside due to ongoing concerns about his age and health. The campaign has already seen record-breaking financial support: $81 million within 24 hours of Biden’s announcement.

As Harris steps into the spotlight, speculation swirls around potential running mates, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly emerging as frontrunners.

Hillary Clinton lent her voice to Harris’ cause in a New York Times op-ed. However, the campaign trail is not without its challenges. House Republican Andy Ogles has filed articles of impeachment against Harris, alleging high crimes and misdemeanors. Trump intensified his verbal assaults, painting Harris as an extreme extension of Biden’s policies, claiming she’s “the same as Biden but much more radical.”

Former President Barack Obama’s statement following Biden’s withdrawal notably lacked an endorsement for Harris, hinting at possible alternative candidates despite Biden’s support.

The former BE Woman of Power is fighting to further solidify her position as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.