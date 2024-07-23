News by Kandiss Edwards Before VP Kamala Harris Was A Presidential Candidate, She Took The Stage As A BE Woman Of Power Harris has not yet been chosen as the DNC's nominee but has secured enough state delegates, making her a strong candidate.









Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to gain the Democratic Presidential nomination for the 2024 election. If the Democratic National Convention (DNC) selects Harris, the VP will not have the benefit of a long campaign. Convincing the American people that she is qualified and ready to lead the nation will be a task. As such, BLACK ENTERPRISE is taking a look back at VP Harris’ tenure in the Biden administration to help Black Americans make an informed decision on Election Day. BE had the privilege of hosting VP Harris at the 2019 Women Of Power Summit in Las Vegas. The then-two-term Senator sat in conversation with talk show host Star Jones and addressed a room filled with Black women in positions of power. Jones made a comparison between Harris and political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.

Chisholm is the first Black woman to run for President of the United States, Jones noted. The former talk show host made the comparison between Chisholm’s historic run and Harris’ current position, the first Black, Asian Woman vice president.

Looking towards a side-by-side image of both women Jones stated, “You stand on her shoulders.”

Harris welcomed the comparison and spoke highly of her admiration for Chisholm.

“Think about Shirley Chisholm. I mean unbossed, unbought, she took that microphone, she walked up to that microphone and was like I own that. I’m going to walk up to that microphone and I am going to speak. And she did it. The fact that she did it is extraordinary,” Harris said.

Harris is following in Chisholm’s extraordinary steps as she seeks the DNC nomination after being endorsed by President Biden. After a few public missteps, President Biden decided not to seek a second term as President. What some would call a sub-par performance at CNN’s presidential debate with the RNC nominee, Donald Trump. Biden’s showing at the debate prompted media to begin speculating about the sitting president’s ability to perform the duties of the presidency for four more years.

The president released a statement July 21.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Harris has not yet been chosen as the DNC’s nominee but has secured enough state delegates, making her a strong candidate. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Kick That F-ing Door Down’: Kamala Talks Breaking Barriers At Leadership Summit