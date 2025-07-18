Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Vikings Expected To Troll Stefon Diggs With Offset Music At The Patriots Joint Practice Stefon Diggs should brace for some lighthearted trolling, likely with Offset’s music blasting in the background.







The New England Patriots’ upcoming joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings could see Cardi B’s new beau, Stefon Diggs, getting trolled with music by her ex-husband, Offset.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs will head back to Minnesota, where he played from 2015 to 2019, for joint practices with the Vikings at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Aug. 13 and 14, Sports Illustrated reported. The teams will pause on Aug. 15 before squaring off in a Week 2 preseason matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 16.

With Diggs being in a hot and heavy public romance with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, one Vikings player teased the strong likelihood of some playful trolling during the joint practice, involving music from Cardi’s ex, Offset.

“I can definitely see some guys trying to have some influence, like ‘we gotta play these songs.’ I could see a guy being a big advocate for that would be Jonathan Greenard,” Vikings inside linebacker Blake Cashman said on the Ron Johnson Show. “He likes to play those mind games a little bit and keep it fun and light. I would expect to hear some of those songs.”

Cashman expects there to be added media attention on the joint practice, thanks in large part to Diggs’ love life.

“Maybe the media circus that might revolve around Stefon Diggs being back in Minnesota. I’ll be interested to see what people have to say there,” Cashman said. “I’m excited to see what that week looks like for us as a defense and myself.”

The couple recently shut down breakup rumors after reports surfaced claiming Diggs dumped Cardi B over alleged hygiene issues. Once Diggs saw the chatter, he quickly shot it down, responding to a post by calling the claims “cap.”

Stefon Diggs debunks rumors claiming he & Cardi B split via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hpx9Zaf2Po — ໊ (@BardisMedia) July 10, 2025

Cardi and Diggs have been going strong since going public with their relationship at the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Since then, the pair have been seen working out together and touring castles in Europe.

