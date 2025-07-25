Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Vince Carter Is Committed To Learning What It Takes To Succeed As Part-Owner Of The Buffalo Bills 'I feel like if I'm going to invest in it, I want to be knowledgeable and know as much as I can,' Carter said







Now that NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter is part of the Buffalo Bills ownership, he is taking the time to learn more about the team so he can be effective behind the scenes as he embraces his new role.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Carter is excited about being an owner of the NFL team, and he wants to make sure his investment is not only warranted, but wants to make sure he understands the business of the franchise.

“I feel like if I’m going to invest in it, I want to be knowledgeable and know as much as I can,” Carter told the media outlet while participating in his annual youth basketball camp in Daytona Beach. “I treat this like me as a player, coming in and learning nuances. This is one in the same.”

Carter has always had an interest in owning a professional sports team, but he figured it would be in the sport he made his career in, basketball. His cousin, fellow NBA Hall of Famer Tracey McGrady, informed him of an opportunity to invest in the Bills. Both jumped at the chance and were able to buy into the franchise in December 2024.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he said. “I never imagined in my wildest dreams of being a part of an ownership group in football. Luckily, I played it (until after my freshman year at Mainland High School), so I feel comfortable being in it. But I didn’t think this opportunity would come about, and it did.”

He is not taking this lightly, as he stated that he’s been talking to the executives and the owner of the Bills, and talked to them to get a better understanding of the way the team operates.

“I’ve sat with the GM, president, owner, the big boss,” Carter said. “I’ve sat with everybody, and we’ve had conversations, and I just listen and learn. I don’t just want to have a name on it. I want to be involved.”

