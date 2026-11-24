Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) News by Selena Hill Viola Davis Calls Out ‘George Floyd’ Musical As Playbill Apologizes For ‘Hateful’ Casting Notice The Oscar-winning actress joins growing criticism of a proposed theatrical production about George Floyd as Playbill faces backlash over its decision to publish the casting call.







Viola Davis is speaking out after a controversial casting notice for a proposed George Floyd-inspired musical sparked backlash, prompting the theater publication Playbill to remove the listing and issue an apology.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress weighed in after singer and content creator Malynda Hale criticized the production in a social media video. The casting notice, which appeared on Playbill’s job board, reportedly sought singers and rappers for a musical centered on Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Davis responded to Hale’s video with a pointed comment that questioned how the production came together.

“I mean……WHAAT??!!! I would’ve lived to have been in the room when this one was pitched!” Davis wrote.

The controversy intensified after Playbill acknowledged publishing the listing and announced that it had removed the post. In a public statement, the publication called the listing inappropriate and admitted its appearance had damaged its relationship with readers.

“Late yesterday afternoon, Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site,” the publication said. Playbill added, “We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward.”

The company also said it had begun reviewing and revising its approval processes to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, Busted Broadway, the company behind the proposed production, defended its creative direction. Its website describes the project as a new musical titled “George Floyd,” with promotional language referring to “the $20 bill that changed the world.” Company spokesperson David Becker told Entertainment Weekly that the production was intended as satire on culture rather than an attempt to mock Floyd or condone his death.

“Busted Broadway seeks to push the limits of what is possible in musical theatre by producing provocative and satirical musical cast albums,” Becker said.

The controversy arrives against the backdrop of longstanding conversations about racial representation and institutional accountability in American theater. In 2020, Davis joined approximately 300 theater professionals of color, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, in signing an open letter demanding meaningful action against systemic racism in the industry. The letter, published by TIME, challenged theater institutions to address inequities in hiring, leadership, creative opportunities, and representation.

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