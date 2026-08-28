Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) News by Selena Hill Viola Davis Slams Target’s Apology Over ‘Racist’ Halloween Costume Controversy The Oscar-winning actress said the retailer's response fails to address the deeper issue of corporate decision-making and Black representation







Viola Davis is calling on Target to do more than just apologize after the retailer pulled a children’s Halloween costume that critics said evoked racist Blackface and minstrel imagery.

The Oscar-winning actress rejected Target’s public response in an Instagram post on Tuesday, arguing that removing the product does not address the broader harm associated with imagery that has historically dehumanized Black people.

“Target, I do not accept your apology and I do not believe that you understand the impact…the pain…the dehumanisation of the above,” Davis wrote, adding, “these images laid the foundation and the ideology for every atrocity that has been committed against my people. We matter! You have shown that you are not on our side.”

The controversy centers on Target’s $25 “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown” costume. The product featured a black-and-orange bodysuit, black gloves, and a hood with an exaggerated smile and small top hat. The product image featured a young Black boy. Following criticism online, Target removed the listing.

“As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” Target said in a statement. “The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale.”

The retailer also acknowledged the impact on the Black community, saying the incident was “especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners.” The retail giant added that it was examining “how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.” However, the company has not explained how the product cleared its review processes or identified who was responsible for approving it.

Target has also faced continued criticism over its rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Sheletta Brundidge, a Minneapolis-area business leader who protested Target’s DEI rollback, told Reuters, “You rolled back diversity, so who’s in the room, now, to say ‘hey, this is wrong?’”

Rev. Jamal Bryant, who led a 40-day Target boycott last year, told The Washington Post that imagery evoking Jim Crow-era minstrel shows “is not simply getting it wrong.” He added that the incident showed that Target “still lacks corporate diversity among decision-makers” and needed internal changes.



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