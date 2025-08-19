News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral ‘Burger King Mom’ Terminated For Tardiness Despite Working An Entire Shift Alone The young mother of three expressed how she has been feeling overwhelmed emotionally as well.







The woman nicknamed “Burger King Mom” for working an entire shift by herself at the fast-food chain has had an unfortunate update.

Nykia Hamilton went viral after a customer recorded her as the sole person working at a Burger King location in Columbia, South Carolina. However, she has since informed her new following that she lost that very job.

Hamilton tearfully explained to TikTok why Burger King fired her. The single mother of three says it was due to her lateness caused by her children.

“Bruh [Burger King] fired me because I’ve been late because of my kids,” explained the 25-year-old. “My kids come first. Y’all don’t pay for no babysitter, or nothing.”

She then called out naysayers who criticized the jewelry she wore, revealing that the items actually came from the fast-fashion store SHEIN. However, the growing issues took a toll on the young mom, leaving her in more distress as the video went on.

“I’m already aggravated, I’m already depressed, all of this mental shit, and motherf— f— with me, so leave me alone,” she added. “I ain’t want no fame, no money, none of this s—.”

Hamilton first gained the internet’s attention and sympathy in July. The original viral clip showed the women taking over the entire restaurant after a co-worker quit mid-shift. She kept up with the drive-thru and front counter, all while also cleaning and preparing the meals.

Hamilton told local news outlets about how the job impacted her personal life as well. She emphasized how the Burger King gig took time away from her children while she was trying to provide for them.

“I be missing out on my kids’ lives when I work so much,” Hamilton told WACH News. “I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them—and it hurts me a lot.”

Hamilton then launched a GoFundMe for those wanting to help out as she raises her children. She raised her original goal of $60,000 to $70,000 after thousands chipped in to her cause.

However, the firing and backlash on the internet continue to hurt the “Burger King Mom,” leaving her still upset.

“My mind is already f–cked up. I’m trying to keep pushing for my kids but I cannot do this sh-t no more. The devil been on my back bad…I promise you he won,” she continued in the video.

Supporters offered her words of encouragement, reminding her that a better future is on the way. Donors to her GoFundMe also continue to provide support.

