The U.S. Virgin Islands Nominates A New Commissioner Of Tourism Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., of the U.S. Virgin Islands announced the nomination of Jennifer Matarangas-King for Commissioner of Tourism.







Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands announced the nomination of Jennifer Matarangas-King to serve as the next Commissioner of Tourism. A native of St. Croix, Matarangas-King brings over 30 years of extensive experience in strategic communications and public affairs to the role.

Her deep understanding of the territory’s culture and a strong commitment to service align perfectly with the Department’s goals for growth. In a press release, Bryan expressed his confidence in Matarangas-King’s abilities.

“Tourism is more than our economy. It is how we tell our story to the world and create opportunities for the people of the Virgin Islands. Jennifer understands that.”

Building on Tourism Growth

Matarangas-King succeeds Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, who led the Department through a historic period of success. During Boschulte’s tenure, the U.S. Virgin Islands grew to be a top Caribbean destination, seeing record-breaking numbers in air and cruise arrivals.

The Department’s innovative marketing campaigns and groundbreaking partnerships in sports and entertainment helped the islands thrive. Approximately 927,000 tourists entered the islands. This figure marked a 15.9% increase from 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. This momentum led to the island’s economic recovery, increased visitor spending, and record-high collections for the Tourism Advertising and Revolving Fund.

A Vision for the Future

Matarangas-King has a clear vision for the future of tourism in the islands, with a background that includes public service. Furthermore, she has a long career in telecommunications, which brings a broad perspective to the position. Her previous roles, including serving as press secretary to Gov. Roy Schneider and a leadership position at Viya, aid her in navigating the complex position.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future of these Virgin Islands,” Matarangas-King said. “It drives investment, fuels entrepreneurship, and celebrates our identity. I look forward to working alongside our tourism stakeholders and the incredible team at the Department to elevate our product, empower our people, and expand our reach as a premier Caribbean destination.”

With Matarangas-King leading the Department of Tourism, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John would be well-positioned for an exciting future.

