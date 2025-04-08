Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Wallo267 Seen Seemingly Helping Police Save Man From Jumping Off Bridge A video has gone viral showing the podcast host talking to a man who looked like he was going to jump off a bridge







A video has gone viral showing Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Wallo267 seemingly helping police handle a potential suicide incident on a bridge.

In a video clip circulating via social media, a person in a car is seen driving by what looks like a man sitting on the bridge, apparently threatening to jump into the water. As the man in the vehicle passes by the scene, there is a police vehicle on the side, with two police officers and Wallo looking like they are trying to talk him down. The person filming the scene is heard acknowledging Wallo and saying, “Look at Wallo trying to save a man.”

No details have been released about the situation, and Wallo has not spoken about what happened.

However, his podcast partner and cousin, Gille Da Kid, posted the video on his social media account and commented on what was going on.

“He outside trying to stop people from jumping fake a&& negotiator 🤦🏾‍♂️ @wallo267 good job Lo 😂”

Wallo, a former convict who has turned his life around, is known for reaching out to people to help them straighten out their lives. In a scene captured on video last year, the Philadelphia native was seen giving oft-troubled Florida recording artist Kodak Black some advice.

“Look at me, man,” he says to Kodak. “Listen: You special. Don’t ever doubt yourself, and you got them babies counting on you. Now, there’s gonna be times where you gonna doubt yourself, you gonna be in pain, but them babies counting on you. You got to be here.”

Wallo has also written a book documenting his troubles and path to redemption. He stated that he wrote Armed With Good Intentions to ensure that others can relate and follow a similar path.

