News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Walmart Employee In Indianapolis Beaten By A Group Of Women Over An Alleged Rape A now-viral video captured a wild brawl between one Walmart employee and a group of angry women.







A now-viral video shows a violent encounter between a Walmart employee and a group of women in Indianapolis, Indiana, reportedly over allegations of rape.

Tikerra Hicks, who wasn’t involved in the alleged sexual assault but is reportedly friends with both the accused and the victim, was at work when she began receiving calls about the incident, Fox 59 reported. After returning to her cash register from the bathroom, Hicks was confronted by a group of women demanding to know the whereabouts of the alleged rapist.

“I just hear, ‘There she go’ and then boom on the side of my head, I feel somebody hitting me,” Hicks said.

Walmart shopper Kind Butler witnessed the brawl and recorded the incident, later sharing the video on Facebook.

“It was instantly on site,” Butler said. “There wasn’t any questioning, no anything. Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up.”

🚨 FIGHT just broke out at a Walmart in Indianapolis.



A Walmart employee identified as Tikerra Hicks, was brutally beaten by a mob of women in a shocking attack caught on viral video.



The footage shows Hicks being punched, stomped, and kicked while coworkers and bystanders… pic.twitter.com/q9HZzxDif3 — Edie (@Edie_Cornelius1) September 1, 2025

Employees managed to pull Hicks away, as seen in the video, while two bystanders helped hold back the attackers, who continued shouting insults as the video ended. Hicks is listed as an “other person” in a Beech Grove police report related to a rape investigation, but she maintains the allegations are false. She says she’s known the accuser for years and is still unsure why she became the target of the attack.

“(The alleged rape) have nothing to do with me,” Hicks said. “I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect he. And I wasn’t there to defend him either.”

”I haven’t talked to any officers besides after the fight,” she added.

Although Hicks was the victim of the violent attack captured on video, she said Walmart has suspended her. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Walmart has since released a statement denouncing the violence that took place at its North Indianapolis location.

“The violence that occurred at our store on Friday was unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate police for acting quickly.”

