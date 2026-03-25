News by Sharelle B. McNair Walmart Heiress Educates On Why ICE Needs To Release 70% Of Detainees In New Ad While Walton is known to live a quiet life in Wyoming, she has no problem being a key donor for a number of anti-Trump political causes.







Heiress to the Walmart fortune, Christy Walton, is giving lessons on why U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should release a large number of detainees in a new full-page digital ad that appears to have been published in the March 22 issue of The New York Times, Forbes reports.

Walton says ICE should release a large number of detainees as “more than 70% of those taken have no criminal conviction.” “Free the 70% of those in custody of ICE without a criminal conviction,” the ad read, quoting text of the Fourth Amendment.

“Hold due process for those who remain. Free the People. Find the People who have been deported to countries unfamiliar and unknown to them. Free the People.

The ad continued to highlight the conditions that detainees are rumored to be in after being taken into ICE custody. “Men, women, children, and babies are being confined in windowless warehouses, sick and dying from neglect, beatings, and poor conditions,” it reads.

Several reports have come in regarding the horrid conditions in which detainees live. Mildred Danis-Taylor and two of her daughters confronted then-Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem during a Capitol Hill hearing after Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath put the spotlight on what she described as the neglectful and dangerous conditions her husband, Rodney Danis-Taylor, experienced after being locked up at ICE’s Stewart, South Georgia, detention center for 14 months.

“Rodney must crawl through that muck and squalor of feces and bodily fluids to enter and exit the shower,” McBath said, according to The Guardian. “Secretary Noem, can you honestly tell Rodney’s wife and family and the American people that are watching that these cruel and unusual conditions are acceptable under your watch?”

Taylor is a green-card applicant and double amputee with prosthetic legs who ICE detained due to a burglary conviction pushed on him as a teenager, but was later pardoned in 2010, labeling him as one of the 70% Walton encourages ICE to release.

Walton, who was once married to Walmart heir John Walton, who died in a 2005 plane crash, has a net worth of $22.9 billion, making her the 108th-wealthiest person in the world after inheriting part of his stake in the retail giant.

She is known to live a quiet life in Wyoming but has no problem being a key donor for a number of anti-Trump political causes, even holding a major fundraiser for then-Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in Jackson Hole in 2024.

And this isn’t the first time Walton has taken out an ad to decry Trump administration policies. According to The Hill, she paid for a full-page ad in the same publication encouraging people to “defend against aggression by dictators” by participating in a 2025 “No Kings” demonstration.

While a spokesperson for Walton said the heiress does not condone violence of any kind at the protests, the brand seemingly distanced itself from Walton and her activism. “We condemn violence, including when it’s directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property,” Walmart said in a statement.

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