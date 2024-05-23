Entrepreneurship by Shanique Yates Walmart Celebrates A Decade Of Empowering Entrepreneurs With Open Call Initiative Walmart has announced the 10th anniversary of its Walmart Open Call initiative, providing businesses of all sizes with a chance at their big break by having their items available for sale at the major retailer.









Walmart continues to lead the charge in helping American entrepreneurs get their products on the retailer’s shelves.

In celebration of nearly a decade of investing in communities across the nation, the company has announced the 10th anniversary of its Walmart Open Call initiative, providing businesses of all sizes with a chance at their big break by having their items available for sale at the major retailer, per the company’s website.

“At Walmart, we believe in making a difference on the issues our customers and communities care about,” said the company in a statement. “We believe we can create more American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing. By making production more affordable and feasible in the United States, we can bring our customers more products made, grown or assembled in the U.S., and manufacturers can create more jobs in America.”

Through Open Call, Walmart is on a mission to help entrepreneurs grow not only their businesses but also their manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as well. Powered by ECRM and RangeMe, the Walmart Open Call event is available for small or medium-sized businesses to partner with the company, thus expanding the entrepreneur’s reach to millions of customers.

“We have built the Walmart Marketplace platform so you can easily integrate your catalog, manage orders, and provide customer care,” the brand continued. “Once approved to sell on Marketplace, you will tap into an ecosystem of innovative solutions designed to help you sell with confidence and grow a successful business on Walmart.com.”

To be considered and potentially approved to sell, eligible business owners must have a history of marketplace or eCommerce success as well as the ability to manage their catalog and have access to an assortment of products with standard product identifiers, including Global Trade Item Numbers (GITNs) or a Universal Product Codes (UPCs).

For more information and the chance to apply click here.

