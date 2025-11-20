Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Warner Music Group Strikes Landmark Deal To Shape The Future Of AI Music Warner Music Group’s new deal with Udio signals a future where AI-powered music moves further into the mainstream.







Warner Music Group has reached a landmark deal with AI platform Udio, resolving copyright claims and helping shape the next generation of AI-generated music.

On Nov. 19, WMG and Udio resolved their copyright dispute by partnering on a new AI music platform set to launch in 2026, Reuters reports. The subscription service, trained on licensed and authorized songs, will create new revenue opportunities for artists and protect their work.

“We’re unwaveringly committed to the protection of the rights of our artists and songwriters, and Udio has taken meaningful steps to ensure that the music on its service will be authorized and licensed,” said WMG CEO Robert Kyncl. “This collaboration aligns with our broader efforts to responsibly unlock AI’s potential – fueling new creative and commercial possibilities while continuing to deliver innovative experiences for fans.”

The deal hints at the future of music creation, arriving just an hour after WMG announced a separate partnership with Stability AI to advance responsible AI in music. The settlement follows lawsuits filed by the RIAA against Udio and rival platform Suno for “mass infringement.”

With Universal Music Group having settled with Udio last month and preparing to launch a licensed AI music platform in 2026, signs point to AI-generated music becoming a growing force in the industry. AI music platform Suno continues to face copyright battles with major music companies even as its valuation rises. The company recently raised $250 million at a $2.45 billion valuation and is generating $200 million in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, Udio is resolving copyright disputes through new AI deals and reworking its subscription service to offer tools for creating remixes, covers, and new songs using the voices and compositions of participating artists and songwriters who are credited and compensated, the company said.

The AI music boom is also making its way to the charts as three AI-created songs reached top positions on both Spotify and Billboard charts during the week of Nov. 17. An anti-migrant anthem by JW “Broken Veteran,” protesting the creation of new asylum centers, reached No. 1 on Spotify’s global viral chart around the same time.

The anonymous creator behind the AI-powered act defended their use of the technology, calling it “just another tool for expression, especially for people like me who have something to say but lack traditional musical training,” adding that AI has “democratized music creation.”

