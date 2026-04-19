Politics by Ann Brown Washington State Launches Reparations Study To Examine Legacy Of Slavery And Racial Inequality The study will analyze historical records, policies, and economic systems to determine Washington’s role in perpetuating racial inequities.







Washington state has officially begun a comprehensive study on reparations for descendants of enslaved people. The study will examine the long-term impacts of slavery and systemic discrimination.

The effort has been funded with $300,000 by state lawmakers. The study will analyze historical records, policies, and economic systems to determine Washington’s role in perpetuating racial inequities. Researchers are currently in the first phase, gathering archival data and community testimony.

“We intended to leave no research stone unturned,” said Ashley Gardner, the study’s principal project director, during an information session in March, The Seattle Times reports.

The study is being conducted under the Washington State Department of Commerce and led by Truclusion, a consulting firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Researchers are also collecting input directly from residents, particularly those whose ancestors were impacted by slavery, through surveys and community engagement, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce website.

“We’re tasked with looking at the national picture, and understanding, is Washington culpable, and if it is culpable, to what degree?” said Marvin Slaughter Jr., co-lead of the valuation and policy team. “It’s a detailed analysis, atrocity by atrocity.”

While Washington did not become a state until 1889 — after slavery was abolished in 1865 — researchers are examining how discriminatory laws and practices that followed contributed to lasting inequities. These include redlining, job discrimination, and disparities in education, health care, and the criminal justice system.

The study will also explore what reparations could look like. “Should it be cash payments? Should it be pensions? Should it be health care?” said Thomas Craemer, an associate professor at the University of Connecticut and co-lead of the policy team. “There’s a number of ideas. This is a research project. We’re not actually making any decisions, and we don’t want to. We want to let the community speak to us and to guide us.”

A preliminary report is expected by June, with a final report due by June 2027.

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