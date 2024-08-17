Entertainment by Daniel Johnson Marlon Wayans Claps Back At DJ Vlad Over Interview $40K Price The two got into a fierce back-and-forth on X.







Marlon Wayans got into a back-and-forth with DJ Vlad on X over Vlad’s belief that Wayans’ reported $40,000 price tag for an interview was an inflation of his real value. Wayans, naturally, disagreed with Vlad’s suggestion that he wasn’t worth his asking price.

According to Complex, Vlad released part of an interview with Aries Spears on his VladTV YouTube channel wherein Vlad discussed Wayans’ asking price of $40,000 and 30% of all future revenue. After the video’s release, it caused some debate on X and revived conversations about Vlad being a culture vulture.

Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL. Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional.https://t.co/xMtfKShL3c pic.twitter.com/sARe77u9Zr — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) August 16, 2024

Although Vlad tried to paint Wayans as unprofessional, the actor pointed out in his replies to Vlad that taking his business negotiations public was a “silly negotiating tactic”

“You mad? You unprofessional my guy. If you don’t like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number?” Wayans wrote. “And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic.”

Several users also weighed in, saying that Vlad generally seems to take issue with Black people who assert their value and worth and don’t back down.

Like his infamous social media interaction with Princeton professor and niece of Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Morgan Jerkins, the latest dust-up provided more ammunition for those who disapprove of Vlad’s tactics.

As Wayans told him in the replies, “You been teetering on disrespect and I’ve been a gentleman up until this point. This was tactless, unprofessional and petty. You out here trying to tear down a king. You trying to instigate beef within my community and peers. It won’t happen fella. I’m loved.”

Wayans added, “I’m worth whatever I say. People like you don’t make or break me champ. I’m self made. I go where i choose.”

