Flau’Jae Johnson Put Her Music And Podcasting Career On Pause During March Madness Tournament

Flau’Jae Johnson recently put down the microphone to focus on hoops. The LSU Women’s basketball standout paused her creative endeavors as her team played in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Johnson wanted to put all her effort into helping the LSU Tigers win another championship. The team, along with former star and current WNBA player Angel Reese, won the title in 2023 after beating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes. However, LSU suffered a loss against UCLA, the No. 1 overall seed, during their March 30 game.

Despite only making it to the Elite 8, Johnson had an impressive performance throughout the tournament. During her final match of the season, she scored 28 points with four rebounds and four assists. Given this, the sports personality had to put some extracurriculars to the side.

“I’m not focused on my music, I’m not focused on my podcast, I’m not focused on none of (that) stuff. I’m focused on winning the national championship,” said the 21-year-old junior, according to NBC News. “Because if I won the national championship, then I can focus on everything I want to.”

Alongside her emerging rap career, Johnson also has a podcast titled “The Best of Both Worlds with Flau’Jae.” However, her music career is a personal endeavor that pays tribute to her father, the late rapper Camouflage. She released her debut album, titled similarly to her podcast, in 2024, featuring a song with Lil Wayne.



While fans should not expect any new music drops during this time, they can still hear Johnson’s lyrical prowess as they watch the games—the Savannah, Georgia, native raps on a new Powerade commercial airing throughout March Madness.

Although the 5-foot-10 guard did not earn another title, she still has a lot on the horizon as she eventually gets back in the studio. According to Yahoo Sports, she spoke on the new perspective she gained from this past season.

“I felt like this season I went through so much,” said Johnson in the post-game conference. “I really like, overcame a lot…I feel like I became a better person. And I really became a leader. That’s who I am at heart, and I want to continue to be a better person… It’s a lot to be learned from this, but I just gained so much perspective from this year, and it was beautiful.”

