photo credit: pexels BE Global by Sidnee Michelle Wealthy Nigerians Could Lose Caribbean Visa And Passport Shortcut To Europe Citizenship-by-investment programs effectively allow qualifying investors to obtain a second passport.







Wealthy Nigerians who use Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programs to expand their global mobility could lose a key benefit as the European Union moves to tighten its visa policies, Legit reports.

The EU is increasing pressure on Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia over programs that allow foreign investors to obtain citizenship in exchange for qualifying investments.

According to the outlet, the Caribbean nations could risk losing visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen area if concerns surrounding the programs are not addressed by June 2028.

The potential changes could have significant implications for affluent Nigerians seeking greater international mobility. Nigerian passport holders generally face visa requirements when traveling to the Schengen area, while citizens of the five Caribbean nations can travel there without a visa for short stays.

Citizenship-by-investment programs effectively allow qualifying investors to obtain a second passport, giving some applicants access to countries that would otherwise require them to secure visas before traveling.

European officials have raised concerns that the programs could allow nationals of countries subject to EU visa requirements to circumvent the traditional visa process after acquiring Caribbean citizenship.

A December 2025 European Commission report estimated that the five Eastern Caribbean nations had collectively issued about 107,000 passports through their investor citizenship programs. The countries have adopted reforms, including a $200,000 minimum investment threshold and strengthened screening requirements, but European officials have continued to raise security concerns.

Nigerians are among those who have used the programs. Grenada reported that Nigerians were its second-largest group of successful applicants in 2024, with 82 receiving citizenship through its program, according to the outlet.

Pressure from Europe also presents an economic challenge for Caribbean governments that have become reliant on revenue generated by foreign investors.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said eliminating his country’s citizenship-by-investment program could cost the nation more than $100 million annually, the outlet reported. Browne has argued that the revenue supports infrastructure and other public services.

Caribbean governments now face mounting pressure to reform their programs while protecting both a lucrative source of investment and visa-free European access, one of the benefits that has helped make their passports attractive to wealthy foreign nationals.

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