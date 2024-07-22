There’s No Time Like Summertime For Self-Improvement

Originally Published June 22, 2016.

Is what to wear to work during the summer driving you mad? From wardrobe to work hours, things get more relaxed at the office during the summer. Sure, many companies have a business casual summer dress code, but don’t be fooled by the warmer summer temperatures. Sundresses, flip-flops, T-shirts, sandals, and shorts may not be appropriate for every work environment.

Wearing overly casual clothing can be dress code violation. Regions with extreme heat inspires employees to wear less formal clothing than they usually would. In order to keep cool and stay fly at work here are seven questions employees should ask themselves when choosing what to wear.

Does this follow company policy?

If there’s a written dress code about what to wear to work, abide by it. Also, consider what your manager and co-workers wear, then use that information to guide your choices.

Am I revealing too much?

If you have to ask yourself this question, the answer is likely “yes.” Avoid clothes that show too much skin, and err on the side of caution when displaying tattoos or piercings.

Is this distracting?

Wearing wild or bright prints can attract attention for the wrong reasons. In most workplaces, neutral colors and simple patterns, such as pinstripes, are a safe bet.

Am I overdoing it?

Take a subtle approach to jewelry, makeup, perfume, and cologne. Also note that unconventional hair colors or styles and unkempt facial hair may be frowned upon at more conservative companies.

Do I feel confident?

If you’re uncomfortable in your outfit, it’ll show. Make sure your clothes fit well and don’t require a lot of readjusting.

Will I offend anyone?

Steer clear of wearing apparel with profanity, political statements, or other questionable material.

Does it pass the final check?

Give yourself a once-over from head to toe. Look out for wrinkled, torn, or stained garments and scuffed shoes.

