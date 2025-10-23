Uncategorized by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Osefo Says She’s Victim Of ‘Illegal Arrest;’ Wants Fraud Charges Dismissed Wendy Osefo's attorneys filed the motion on Oct. 17.







Wendy Osefo is pushing back against her recent fraud charges by claiming she was the victim of an “illegal arrest.”

On Oct. 17, attorneys for the Real Housewives of Potomac star filed a motion in her Maryland criminal case seeking to have all charges dismissed, citing “defects in the charging document,” Us Weekly reports. The filing states Osefo was unlawfully arrested and that “all admissions, statements, or confessions” should be excluded from evidence because “they were unlawfully obtained.

Osefo, who resigned as a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Wesleyan University following the arrest, wants all evidence obtained by police “suppressed because of an unlawful search or seizure.” Also, any wiretapped or recorded communications should be “suppressed because of an unlawful interception.”

The Bravo star also wants her trial be separate her co-defendant, husband Eddie Osefo.

In a separate motion, her attorney demanded that prosecutors hand over all evidence, a list of witnesses they intend to call, and any polygraph results from those interviewed by law enforcement.

Wendy Osefo also requested disclosure of any confidential informants involved in the investigation and copies of all official police reports. Eddie Osefo, an attorney, has yet to retain his own legal representation in the case.

The filing comes after the couple’s Oct. 9 arrest on fraud charges connected to a home burglary they reported in April 2024. Authorities allege the couple filed multiple insurance claims for the same items and listed goods as stolen that were later found to be worn or returned for refunds. The pair was arrested in Westminster, Maryland, and released on $50,000 bond each following a grand jury indictment on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and making false statements to police.

Wendy’s Osefo’s episode of Wife Swap was initially pulled after her arrest, but Peacock has since decided to air it as originally scheduled.

