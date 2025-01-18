Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Breaks Silence About ‘Prison’ She Is Forced To Live In, ‘I Am Not Cognitively Impaired’ Wendy Williams is speaking out against her conservatorship and living conditions at a facility she describes as a "prison."







Wendy Williams has spoken out, declaring that she is “not cognitively impaired” despite earlier reports that suggested she was permanently incapacitated.

The former talk show host called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, speaking openly about her conservatorship and describing it as a “prison” where she feels “trapped.” This marked her first public interview since her revelations in Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams documentary.

Accompanied by her niece, Alex Finnie, Williams alleged she had been subjected to “emotional abuse” by her caregivers. She expressed dissatisfaction with her living conditions at a New York facility for elderly patients, claiming she is not allowed access to her phone or laptop while under guardianship.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams declared. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”

“I keep the door closed,” Williams said of her day-to-day activities. “I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host also claimed her cats have been taken and are “gone” despite her “wanting them with” her.

Williams, who is diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), went on to reveal the medication she is allegedly forced to take while at the facility.

“Where I am, okay? You have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs,” she explained. “Second of all, these people here, everybody is like a nursemaid, so to speak. They come in and give your pills, and then you leave.”

“I’ve had two pills my whole life. There are seven pills, I have no idea what this pill is doing. I haven’t been to a pill person in a matter of a long time. To the point where, ‘Excuse me doctor, can you tell me what this pill is for?’ ”

The former radio personality believes her circumstances over the last three years are the result of being “caught up in the system. This has been three years. I’ve been caught up in this system,” she said.

In 2022, Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, citing claims from her former financial adviser that she was of “unsound mind.” New York attorney Sabrina Morrissey was subsequently appointed as her legal guardian.

“Listen, this system is broken, this system that I’m in. This system has falsified a lot,” Williams said during the call.

Her family has been speaking out against the conservatorship, and Finnie has revealed that family members cannot contact Williams directly.

“This is the reality. This has been our lives. But specifically her life,” Finnie said. “She can call us, but we can’t call her. That’s been the reality since 2023. That room she is sitting in, she’s there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month. She’s not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her, and the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of who am I, why am I here, what’s the purpose, it was absolutely just horrible.”

TMZ CEO Harvey Levin spoke with Williams for 90 minutes on Friday and called the guardianship into question, saying the Williams he spoke to on the phone is “lucid, articulate, opinionated and….. a far cry from the picture being painted by her guardianship’s attorney, who says she is permanently disabled with frontal lobe dementia.”

